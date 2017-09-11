Ravens' Mike Wallace: Sees just one target in season opener

Wallace hauled in his lone target for an eight-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

No Baltimore receiver saw more than four targets as the Ravens took the pressure off Joe Flacco by leaning on the ground game. As a result, it was a disappointing day for most of the Ravens pass-catchers aside from Jeremy Maclin, who caught a 48-yard touchdown. Wallace seeing just one target was still surprising, even with Baltimore's run-heavy game plan. He'll have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 against the Browns, but if Baltimore continues to be heavily skewed toward the run, it could be an issue for those invested in the Ravens passing game.