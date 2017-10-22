Ravens' Mike Wallace: Should be set to play Sunday

Wallace (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wallace followed up a limited practice Wednesday with absences from team sessions Thursday and Friday, but the veteran wideout, who has been a paragon of durability throughout his career, looks poised to play through any lingering pain in Week 7. With 15 catches, 239 yards and one touchdown in six games this season, Wallace hasn't been a significant fantasy contributor, but that production has been good enough to make him the top wideout in a horrid Baltimore passing attack.

