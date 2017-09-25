Play

Ravens' Mike Wallace: Shut down once again Sunday

Wallace was targeted five times Sunday, finishing the day with one reception for six yards against the Jaguars.

The Baltimore offense was completely unable to get into a rhythm Sunday and Wallace was one of several Ravens who under-performed. Through three games, Wallace has just three receptions for 21 yards and no touchdowns. Wallace is also just fourth on the team in targets in a low-volume passing offense, which is severely limiting his upside. Aside from Benjamin Watson and Jeremy Maclin, it's difficult to draw value from any Baltimore's pass-catchers as long as quarterback Joe Flacco is struggling. Wallace and company will have a quick turnaround this week when the Ravens host the Steelers.

