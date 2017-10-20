Ravens' Mike Wallace: Sits out Friday's practice

Wallace (back) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Wallace said Thursday that he plans to play Sunday despite his sore back, but after getting in a limited workout Wednesday, he was unable to practice at all at either of the Ravens' final two sessions of the week. The Ravens will reveal his official status for Week 7 following Friday's practice.

