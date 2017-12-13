Ravens' Mike Wallace: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Wallace (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun reports.
We'll have to see what's ailing the wideout, but the report notes that Wallace missed a few plays in Sunday night's loss to the Steelers after suffering what appeared to be a right ankle injury in the first quarter of the contest.
