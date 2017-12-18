Ravens' Mike Wallace: Stays hot against Browns
Wallace caught six of 10 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.
Wallace has led the Ravens in receiving yards in each of five games since a Week 10 bye, averaging 4.6 catches for 76.2 yards on 7.6 targets during that stretch, albeit with only one touchdown (in Week 11). His 10 targets Sunday were tied for his second most this season, with Wallace perhaps benefiting from Jeremy Maclin's early exit due to a knee injury. Even if Maclin makes it back for Week 16 against the Colts, there's no question Wallace is the most reliable cog in an unexpectedly resurgent Baltimore passing attack.
