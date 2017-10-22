Ravens' Mike Wallace: Suffers head injury versus Vikings

Wallace is in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Wallace's injury leaves Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen as the only healthy receivers for Baltimore, resulting in a thin set of targets for quarterback Joe Flacco. Wallace will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning, and his status for Thursday's tilt against the Dolphins could be questionable on short rest.

