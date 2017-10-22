Ravens' Mike Wallace: Suiting up Sunday vs. Vikings
Wallace (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The Ravens are missing three receivers -- Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh) -- in Week 7, but Wallace will be able to take the field despite dealing with an injury of his own that limited him in practice this week. Wallace will reprise his usual starting role and shouldn't see a restricted snap count due to the lack of alternatives available, which could make him a worthy lineup cog in deeper season-long leagues.
