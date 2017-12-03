Ravens' Mike Wallace: Totals 116 receiving yards versus Lions

Wallace caught five of eight targets for 116 yards during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions.

Wallace led the team in targets, catches and yards in this one, posting his second-highest output of the campaign tanks largely to a 66-yard gain that set up a score. He missed time earlier this season due to a back injury, but he's responded by scoring a touchdown or eclipsing 100 receiving yards in three of four games since returning. Wallace has become one of the go-to options for the Ravens' passing attack, but he will have his work cut out for him next week against a stingy Steelers defense.