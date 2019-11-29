Boykin was added to the injury report Friday due to an ankle injury, with the Ravens listing him as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Boykin presumably suffered the injury during Thursday's practice, as he wasn't available for Friday's session. A Week 13 absence could free up some snaps for Chris Moore, or the Ravens might just split the work between Marquise Brown, Willie Snead and Seth Roberts. Regardless, it wouldn't be a huge loss for the offense, as Boykin is averaging 1.6 targets per game.