Boykin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a thigh injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Boykin was a new addition to Friday's injury report, as Zrebiec notes, a hint that he could have picked up his thigh issue during practice. The second-year pro was held without a catch on two targets Week 5, and he has yet to surpass 40 receiving yards in a game this season. If Boykin were forced to miss any time, it could provide rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche additional opportunities to work their way into Baltimore's offense.