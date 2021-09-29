The Ravens designated Boykin (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Boykin and fellow wideout Rashod Bateman (groin) will both rejoin the Ravens for practice this week after the two missed the Ravens' first three games with their respective injuries. Given that Boykin hasn't logged any on-field work since Aug. 2 due to the hamstring injury, he won't be a lock to play Sunday in Denver, as he may need more than one week of practice before the Ravens are comfortable activating him from IR and adding him to the 53-man roster. Baltimore will have a 21-day window with which to evaluate Boykin for a return from IR or to shut him down for the season.