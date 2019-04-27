The Ravens selected Boykin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

Boykin was a late bloomer at Notre Dame, failing to exceed 253 yards in a season until his redshirt junior year in 2018, but at least he closed out his career with 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 targets in 2018. The real selling point with Boykin is his size and athleticism, however, as at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds he absolutely torched the combine. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash along with his crowning achievements, a 43.5-inch vertical and 140-inch broad jump. He even posted a strong agility score by any standard (10.84), let alone a wideout as big as he is. With tools like this it's reasonable to project further development, though Baltimore might not have big receiving production to hand out, especially with first-round pick Marquise Brown already there.