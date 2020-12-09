Boykin secured one of his three targets for a 38-yard touchdown during Tuesday's 34-17 win against Dallas.

Boykin helped Baltimore immediately cash in on a Cowboys turnover, corralling his long score exactly one play after Andy Dalton provided rookie Patrick Queen with the first interception of his career. The 38-yard gain alone tied Boykin's single-game season high in receiving, while the score represented the 24-year-old's fifth over 28 NFL appearances. He had started five of Baltimore's past sixth games coming into Week 13, but with just 2.2 targets per contest on the season, Boykin remains a low-floor fantasy option.