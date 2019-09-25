Boykin was targeted just once, and was unable to make the catch, during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Boykin's only target didn't come until the final drive of the game as the Ravens, though they ultimately managed to put up points, were no where near as efficient in the passing game as Weeks 1 and 2. Boykin caught just two passes combined in those first two contests, so there's no real sense that he's a big part of this offense when it's firing on all cylinders. Though he's just three games into his career, Sunday's lack of production showed what happens when Baltimore is misfiring. Week 4 brings a visit from division rival Cleveland.