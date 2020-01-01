Boykin was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 28-10 win over Pittsburgh.

The offense was a little off kilter Sunday as Lamar Jackson and other key starters sat. Still, the game snapped Boykin's two-game streak with a catch, tied for his longest of the season. Boykin, as a down-roster receiver in a run-heavy scheme, doesn't provide too much value and would be a dangerous play even with Baltimore's success on offense. Following the bye, the Texans, Bills or Titans come to town. Boykin did not record a reception in games against Houston and Buffalo this season.