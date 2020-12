Boykin (undisclosed) could come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game against the Jaguars as long as he continues to test negative, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Boykin won't be eligible to practice all week, however, which could impact his involvement in the Week 15 gameplan. The second-year pro has just two catches in his last five appearances, so even if he's available against Jacksonville he won't be on the fantasy radar in most formats.