Ravens' Miles Boykin: Facing higher expectations
General manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens expect Boykin to make a second-year leap, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 2019 third-round pick started 11 of 16 games as a rookie but was used as a run blocker on about half of his 425 offensive snaps. Boykin finished the regular season with 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns, drawing no more than three targets in any one game until he got seven in a playoff loss to the Titans (three receptions for 26 yards). The 23-year-old could now take over more of the work that went to Seth Roberts in 2019, though there's a good chance the Ravens would replace Roberts with a superior talent. The most likely scenario feature Boykin in a job battle this summer, while Marquise Brown will be locked in for one starting spot and Willie Snead figures to man the slot.
