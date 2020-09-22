Boykin caught four of five targets for 38 yards Sunday against the Texans.

Boykin is playing a high percentage of the snaps and has been effective on a per-target basis (8.3 YPT) but he is not being used downfield. He's averaging just 28.0 air yards per game through two weeks and his average depth of target checks in at 6.2 yards, which is just the seventh percentile among all NFL receivers. That said, Boykin has used his standout athleticism to average 5.3 yards after the catch. Boykin is playing well enough to keep his high snap count but Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews remain the top two targets in this offense.