Boykin caught both of his targets for 54 yards during Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Boykin really got going late in Monday night's game, with the Ravens comfortably ahead and Robert Griffin III in at quarterback. With the Ravens continuing the press on the gas on third and long, Griffin lobbed one up the sideline for Boykin to highpoint and come down with a 39-yard gain. Monday's performance snapped a three-game catchless streak for the Boykin. The rookie has flashed big-time potential with an impressive 16.8-yards-per-catch average, but the Ravens' tight-end focused, run-heavy attack has made opportunities sparse. Next up is a very tough test against the league's top-ranked pass defense, the 49ers.