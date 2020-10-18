Boykin (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Boykin was added to the Ravens' injury report after a thigh issue limited his activity in the team's final practice of the week Friday, but he moved around well enough in pregame warmups to gain clearance. After playing more than two-thirds of the Ravens' offensive snaps in each of the first three games of the season, Boykin lost work to rookie Devin Duvernay in both of the past two contests. Boykin played 54 percent of the snaps Week 4 and 57 percent of the snaps Week 5, logging two of six receptions for 28 yards between those games.