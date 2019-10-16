Boykin caught two of three targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over Cincinnati.

Boykin caught multiple passes for the second consecutive game after just two catches in his first three games. He may be on the upswing, but he isn't quite fantasy relevant yet. Part of this is Lamar Jackson cooling in the passing game, with just four passing touchdowns in the past four weeks. If touchdown passes aren't flying around, Boykin will need to make up for it in yardage, something he hasn't shown yet.