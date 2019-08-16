Boykin didn't catch any of his three targets in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.

Boykin got some work with Baltimore's starting unit, but couldn't connect with Lamar Jackson on his lone target on the offense's opening drive. The rookie's two looks from backup Trace McSorley also both proved unsuccessful, making for an underwhelming outing. He'll hope to make a bigger impact in next week's exhibition meeting with the Eagles.