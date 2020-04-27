Boykin will face added competition for targets after the Ravens drafted a pair of receivers over the weekend, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The heat was already on Boykin after he underperformed as a rookie, and the Ravens' selections of Devin Duvernay and James Proche means that the team wasn't satisfied with what it had at receiver before the draft. One mark in Boykin's favor is that neither Duvernay or Proche are built to take his spot in three-wide sets as both are projected slot receivers. That said, Boykin is at risk of getting passed over for targets, especially if Duvernay is a quick study. Boykin has a lot to prove this offseason to live up to his billing as a third-round pick in 2019.