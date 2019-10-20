Boykin caught both his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Seahawks.

Boykin turned in his team's longest play of the day, hauling in a 50-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to set up a field goal on the opening drive. He received just one target after that point but had already done enough to lead the team in receiving yardage on a day when they completed just nine passes. Boykin's role in the offense doesn't seem to change much whether or not Marquise Brown is in the lineup, so he should remain a peripheral option next Sunday night against the Patriots.