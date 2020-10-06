Boykin caught two of four targets for 28 yards Sunday against the Football Team.

Boykin played a season-low 54 percent of the snaps -- 31 total -- and he would have only had one catch for 13 yards on three targets if not for a 15-yard gain on a fake punt pass from Sam Koch. Earlier in the season, Boykin was at least playing the majority of the snaps on offense. Sunday may be the start of a bad trend for Boykin if his snaps and targets don't tick back up against the Bengals in Week 5, particularly now that rookies like Devin Duvernay and James Proche seem to be working their way into roles.