Boykin (undisclosed) missed practice Sunday and Monday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The rookie third-round pick has been busy but inefficient through two preseason games, catching four of 12 targets for 39 yards. Boykin's strong work on the practice field could still be enough to earn him a Week 1 role in the Baltimore offense, though it would be help if he made it back for Thursday's exhibition against the Eagles.

More News
Our Latest Stories