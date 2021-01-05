Boykin had one catch for 43 yards and a touchdown on two targets against the Bengals.

Boykin made the most of his only catch with a season-long 43-yard reception that also set his single-game season-high for receiving yards. 2020 wasn't smooth sailing for Boykin as far as his development goes; he went from a rookie season with 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets and 433 snaps to 19 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns on 33 targets and 546 snaps. Boykin maintains an extremely low target rate per snap despite Baltimore struggling to find much production in the passing game beyond Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. The Ravens face the Titans on Sunday.