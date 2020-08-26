Boykin has shown marked improvement during training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.
Finding a reliable option opposite Marquise Brown has been a major storyline for the Ravens offense all offseason. Veteran Dez Bryant worked out for the team last week but left without a contract, and it's possible that Boykin's improved play was a factor. Boykin had an underwhelming rookie season, drawing just 22 targets and playing fewer snaps than Seth Roberts. He was productive when targeted, catching three touchdowns and averaging 9.0 YPT, but the lack of targets per snap suggests that he has some work to do in terms of presenting a viable look to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Boykin is extremely athletic, and if his maturation as a receiver starts to match up with his raw gifts, he can be an impact player in Baltimore's low-volume, high-efficiency passing attack.