Boykin caught one of two targets for 11 yards Sunday against the Eagles.

It was another nondescript outing from Boykin, who has yet to go over 40 yards or four catches in any game this season. His playing time the past three weeks has dipped down below a 60 percent snap share in each of those games and Sunday's percentage was just 45. Meanwhile, rookie Devin Duvernay is slowly but surely playing more snaps each week. The Ravens said in the lead-up to Sunday's game that they were looking to get Boykin more involved but that certainly wasn't the case. He'll be on a bye before returning to action Week 8 against the Steelers.