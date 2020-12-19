Boykin was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The Ravens will have a relatively healthy receiving corps with Hollywood Brown, Boykin and Dez Bryant all eligible to play Sunday. As a result, it's hard to imagine Boykin sees another 40-plus offensive snaps like he has in the previous two weeks.
More News
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Trending toward playing Sunday•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Could still play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Sees one target Monday•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Breaks off long score Tuesday night•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Catchless in third straight•