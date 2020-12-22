Boykin had one catch for a four-yard touchdown on two targets Sunday against Jacksonville.

Boykin was among three Ravens receivers to play over 50 percent of the snaps Sunday. He answered the bell with an acrobatic catch in the end zone for his third touchdown of the season and second in his last three games. Boykin still isn't drawing much target volume despite seeing his playing time trend back in the right direction. He hasn't had more than three targets in any game since Week 4 against Washington. Boykin and the Ravens host the Giants in Week 16.