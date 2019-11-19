Boykin was held without a catch on two targets Sunday against the Texans.

This marks the third straight week that Boykin has gone without a catch and the fifth time this season overall. He has just three total targets in the last three games and has played in 45 percent or less of the plays in each of those contests. Seth Roberts seems to have leapfrogged Boykin in the pecking order, which leaves the rookie with almost no path to regular targets.