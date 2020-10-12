Boykin was held without a catch on two targets over 36 snaps Sunday against the Bengals.

Boykin continues to struggle to find his footing in the passing game. He hasn't seen more than five targets in any game this season and he has just three catches for 36 yards over his last three games. Coach John Harbaugh said during Monday's press conference that the team wants to get Boykin "more involved" according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Even if this is true, Boykin won't see more targets than Marquise Brown or Mark Andrews. Boykin will have a chance to be more involved Sunday against the Eagles.