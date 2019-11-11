Play

Boykin was not targeted in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Baltimore had just 22 pass attempts and Boykin only played 21 total snaps. He hasn't caught a pass in his last two games and has just one target in that span. Baltimore has the second-lowest passing play percentage in the league and Boykin is eighth on the team in target share, giving him a near-impossible path to fantasy relevance in 2019.

