Ravens' Miles Boykin: No targets Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
Boykin wasn't targeted during Sunday's loss to the Titans.
The 24-year-old played 15 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted for the second straight contest. Boykin clearly doesn't have an established role in the offense despite catching seven passes for 75 yards over the first two games of the season.
