Ravens' Miles Boykin: Not targeted Sunday
Boykin was not targeted Sunday against the Bills.
Sunday marked the second straight week where Boykin did not draw a single target and his snap count Sunday was his lowest since the season opener against the Dolphins. Boykin appears to be losing playing time to Seth Roberts at the left outside receiver spot as Roberts has out-snapped the rookie in three of the last four weeks. The Jets will visit Baltimore on Thursday this week but there's little indication that Boykin will have a major role.
More News
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Ready for Week 13•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Game-time call against 49ers•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Goes long in garbage time•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: No catches in third straight game•
-
Ravens' Miles Boykin: No targets against Cincinnati•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Out for the count
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Mahomes?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including which streamers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...