Boykin was not targeted Sunday against the Bills.

Sunday marked the second straight week where Boykin did not draw a single target and his snap count Sunday was his lowest since the season opener against the Dolphins. Boykin appears to be losing playing time to Seth Roberts at the left outside receiver spot as Roberts has out-snapped the rookie in three of the last four weeks. The Jets will visit Baltimore on Thursday this week but there's little indication that Boykin will have a major role.

