Boykin hauled in one of two targets for eight receiving yards during Monday's 34-20 loss to Kansas City.

Boykin didn't have a prolific night on the stat sheet, but neither did any other member of the Ravens' receiving corps. Marquise Brown led Baltimore wide receivers with 13 yards, while the collective group of Boykin, Brown, Devin Duvernay and Willie Snead only combined for a measly 32 receiving yards. The matchup isn't ideal Week 4 for Boykin, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing attack, going up against a Washington team that ranks among the league's 10 toughest defenses in terms of both catches (36) and touchdowns (one) allowed to opposing wideouts.