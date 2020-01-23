Ravens' Miles Boykin: Quiet rookie season
Boykin finished his rookie season with 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets.
It wasn't the season many envisioned for Boykin, who was taken in the third round in the 2019 NFL Draft and, given the receiving depth chart, seemingly had a path to a major role right away. That role never truly materialized, however, as he never played more than 56 percent of the offensive snaps in any of Baltimore's regular-season games. In fairness, Baltimore's offense is unique and veterans like Seth Roberts likely got the edge on Boykin in terms of playing time thanks to things like downfield blocking ability. Boykin should have the inside track at a bigger role in Year 2 with Roberts hitting free agency this offseason, but the Notre Dame product's modest 2019 impact likely won't prevent the Ravens from looking to add at the receiver position either through free agency or the draft.
