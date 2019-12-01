Ravens' Miles Boykin: Ready for Week 13
Boykin (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Boykin was considered a game-time decision after being added to the injury report Friday with the ankle injury, but he won't be forced to miss Week 13. The 23-year-old caught two passes for 54 yards in garbage time during last week's win over the Rams, but he was held without a catch over the previous three contests.
