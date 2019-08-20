Ravens' Miles Boykin: Resumes practicing
Boykin (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Boykin missed practice Sunday and Monday due to an undisclosed injury. The rookie retook the field Tuesday, reportedly making a series of impressive catches including a contested touchdown. Now back to fully health, Boykin will resume competing for a key role in Baltimore's receiving corps.
