Ravens' Miles Boykin: Scores on lone target
Boykin caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown in Thursday's win over the Jets.
After not being targeted for two straight weeks, Boykin got back in the action Thursday with his first touchdown since Week 4 against the Browns. Boykin is still having a difficult time getting consistent target volume, though, so the touchdown Thursday doesn't necessarily portend a role increase in the coming weeks. Seth Roberts, who also caught a touchdown Thursday, seems to have the inside track for snaps ahead of Boykin on the left side of the Ravens offense. Boykin and the Ravens will travel to Cleveland in Week 16.
