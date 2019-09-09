Boykin caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins.

The rookie wasn't heavily involved in his NFL debut Sunday, seeing just 18 of a possible 77 snaps according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. However, Boykin made his lone target count as he got wide open and hauled in a touchdown to put the Ravens up 35-3. The likes of Seth Roberts and Chris Moore saw more snaps that Boykin, but part of that could be attributed to the Ravens turning to their reserves in the second half. Boykin should be more involved Week 2 against the Cardinals, although it's clear that Boykin is behind fellow rookie Marquise Brown and Willie Snead in the pecking order at wide receiver.

