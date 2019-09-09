Ravens' Miles Boykin: Scores on only target
Boykin caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins.
The rookie wasn't heavily involved in his NFL debut Sunday, seeing just 18 of a possible 77 snaps according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. However, Boykin made his lone target count as he got wide open and hauled in a touchdown to put the Ravens up 35-3. The likes of Seth Roberts and Chris Moore saw more snaps that Boykin, but part of that could be attributed to the Ravens turning to their reserves in the second half. Boykin should be more involved Week 2 against the Cardinals, although it's clear that Boykin is behind fellow rookie Marquise Brown and Willie Snead in the pecking order at wide receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...