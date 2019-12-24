Ravens' Miles Boykin: Sees just one target again
Boykin caught his only target for an eight-yard gain in Week 16 against the Browns.
The rookie saw his playing time tick back up against the Browns but he still saw just one target for the second straight week. Boykin has caught more than one pass just once since Week 7 and has a total of four catches for 67 yards in those eight games. He is set to play in the regular season finale against the Steelers, where Robert Griffin will take over as the starting quarterback for the resting Lamar Jackson.
