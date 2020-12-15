Boykin caught his lone target for a 15-yard gain in Monday's win over the Browns.
Boykin's snap share has ticked back up in recent weeks, playing 87 percent of the snaps against the Cowboys in Week 13 and 70 percent of the snaps Monday. However, Boykin drew just one target and he rates very low among receivers in air yards per game (21.5) and air yards per snap (0.66). Boykin draws a favorable matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday but he remains behind at least three other Baltimore pass-catchers in the pecking order for targets.