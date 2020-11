Boykin caught his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

Boykin played a season-low 36 percent of snaps against the Colts. The second-year pro has yet to account for 40 receiving yards in a game this year, and he hasn't drawn five or more targets since Week 2. The Ravens have a Sunday night matchup against the Patriots on deck Week 10.