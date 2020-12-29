site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Miles Boykin: Snares one pass
RotoWire Staff
Boykin caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.
Boykin has failed to catch more than one pass in a game since Week 8. He's yet to surpass 38 yards in a game this year despite starting in 12 of 15 games this year.
