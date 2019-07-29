Boykin continued his strong play over the weekend, catching a pair of long touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson at Saturday's open practice, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Hensley and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic agree that Boykin has been one of Baltimore's best players during the first week of training camp, holding his own against one of the top cornerback groups in the league. Fellow wideout Willie Snead compared the rookie to former Saints teammate Michael Thomas, while coach John Harbaugh favors a more cautious assessment, noting that it's only been a few days and Boykin will now face more attention from the defense in practice. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also chimed in, referring to Boykin as "amazing" and "nice". Meanwhile, fellow rookie wideout Marquise Brown (foot) remains on the non-football injury list, though he could be removed by the end of the week. Baltimore's veteran options at wideout -- Snead, Chris Moore, Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd -- are utterly lacking in upside.