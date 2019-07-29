Ravens' Miles Boykin: Standing out at camp
Boykin continued his strong play over the weekend, catching a pair of long touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson at Saturday's open practice, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Hensley and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic agree that Boykin has been one of Baltimore's best players during the first week of training camp, holding his own against one of the top cornerback groups in the league. Fellow wideout Willie Snead compared the rookie to former Saints teammate Michael Thomas, while coach John Harbaugh favors a more cautious assessment, noting that it's only been a few days and Boykin will now face more attention from the defense in practice. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also chimed in, referring to Boykin as "amazing" and "nice". Meanwhile, fellow rookie wideout Marquise Brown (foot) remains on the non-football injury list, though he could be removed by the end of the week. Baltimore's veteran options at wideout -- Snead, Chris Moore, Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd -- are utterly lacking in upside.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...
-
RB Preview: State of the position
Running backs are back on top of the Fantasy world. Our Fantasy team tackles some of the biggest...