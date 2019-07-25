Ravens' Miles Boykin: Starts camp strong
Boykin (hamstring) looked good during Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
A hamstring injury limited Boykin's participation in the offseason program and delayed his bid for a key role in the Baltimore offense. Everything is still there for the taking, with Marquise Brown (foot) absent from practice and the other Ravens wideouts -- including Willie Snead, Chris Moore, Seth Roberts and Michael Floyd -- offering little in the way of upside. In terms of pure athleticism, Boykin and Brown are head and shoulders above the rest.
