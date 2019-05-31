Boykin (hamstring) hasn't been at practice this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The third-round pick has been held out of OTAs the past two weeks, joining first-round pick Marquise Brown (foot) on the sideline. The dual absences have freed up extra practice reps for veteran receivers Seth Roberts, Chris Moore and Michael Floyd, all of whom are competing for roles. Boykin and Brown are the ones with long-term upside, but the lack of availability this spring isn't a great start.

